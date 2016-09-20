Turkey arrests man who kicked woman 'for wearing shorts'

In a case which galvanized public opinion, Abdullah Cakiroglu was first detained but then freed at the weekend despite confessing to kicking nurse Aysegul Terzi in the face on a public bus on September 12 .



In an interview with Hurriyet daily, Kaya said the attack brought back memories of her own problems as a head-covering woman while a student.



The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has championed the removal of restrictions on women wearing the Muslim headscarf in the officially secular country.



Critics have accused the AKP of presiding over the creeping Islamization of Turkey and violating private rights but the party denies this.

