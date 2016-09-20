Russia military probing Syria aid convoy strike: Kremlin

Russia said Tuesday its military was looking into "information" about an air strike on a U.N. aid convoy in Syria after the regime announced an end to a week-long ceasefire.



Russia is flying a bombing campaign in Syria in support of President Bashar Assad, and there are suspicions that either Moscow or the Syrian forces it supports were responsible for the strike.



The incident came hours after the Syrian military declared an end to a week-long truce brokered by the Moscow and Washington earlier this month in an attempt to end the five-year war.



Russia's defense ministry said Monday that the week-long truce had been violated 302 times and that 63 civilians had been killed.

