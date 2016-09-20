Kuwait royal jailed for three years for 'insulting' ruler

A Kuwaiti court sentenced a ruling family member to three years in prison Tuesday on charges of insulting the Gulf state's ruler and other royals.



Any criticism of Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah can result in charges of insulting him.



The charges against Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Sabah, grandson of the emir's late half-brother Sheikh Abdullah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, stemmed from video messages he posted on Snapchat early last year in which he strongly criticized the functioning of the government.

...