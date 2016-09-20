UN alarm as Egypt freezes assets of key rights activists

The U.N. Tuesday said it was "extremely concerned" by a Cairo court's decision to freeze the assets of five prominent human rights activists and three NGOs.



The court also froze the assets of Bahey el-Din Hassan's Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, Mostafa al-Hassan's Hisham Mubarak Law Center and the Egyptian Center for the Right to Education.



Under Egyptian law, members of rights groups operating without registration or accepting foreign funding without government permission could be jailed for life, which in Egypt amounts to 25 years.



Bahgat and Eid are among 12 human rights who, since February, have reportedly been subjected to a travel ban linked to ongoing investigations, Colville said.

...