Iraq forces moves on town south of Mosul

Iraqi forces launched an operation Tuesday to retake the northern town of Shirqat from Daesh (ISIS), a stepping stone in their campaign to recapture the militants' stronghold of Mosul before the end of the year.



Shirqat, which lies on the Tigris River 100 km south of Mosul, has been surrounded by Iraqi troops and Iranian-backed Shiite militias allied to the government.



Iraqi troops, backed by local police and Sunni tribal fighters, took up positions along five axes Tuesday and advanced through five villages but by midday were still around 13 km from the town center, said the mayor and a source in the Salahuddin Operations Command, which oversees military operations in the area.



While most towns and cities in Anbar are now under government control, Daesh fighters are still able to move across parts of the vast, arid province and have continued to harass Iraqi forces.

