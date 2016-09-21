Coalition strikes Sanaa’s Old City

Aircraft of the Saudi-led coalition hit the UNESCO-listed Old City of Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa Tuesday after the rebels fired a missile at Saudi Arabia overnight.



In other developments Tuesday, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi rebels, called for donations two days after the government ordered the central bank relocated from Sanaa to the southern port city of Aden.



It said the central bank in Sanaa, currently run by veteran governor Mohammad Bin Humam, should be the only legitimate monetary authority.



Quaiti said Monday that salaries paid by the central bank to pro-Houthi soldiers and officials had reduced Yemeni foreign exchange reserves from $5.2 billion in September 2014 to less than $700 million by the end of August.

