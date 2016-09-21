U.N. suspends Syrian aid deliveries after ‘savage’ attack

Volunteers were still dousing the fires from an overnight attack on an aid convoy that killed 20 civilians as the U.N. announced Tuesday it was suspending overland aid deliveries in Syria, jeopardizing food and medical security for millions of besieged and hard-to-reach civilians.



The convoy was part of a routine interagency dispatch operated by the Syrian Red Crescent, which U.N. officials said was delivering assistance to 78,000 people in Urum al-Kubra, west of Aleppo city.



Hussein Badawi, the head of the town's Syrian Civil Defense search and rescue group – also known as the White Helmets – said that on the night of the attack he heard the sounds of overhead ballistic missiles, helicopters and fighter jets. He and other witnesses reported seeing a reconnaissance aircraft observing the convoy before the attack.



A member of the Syrian Civil Defense criticized the U.N. humanitarian aid agency for suspending the convoys.



Ibrahim Alhaj told the Associated Press that Syrian civilians will pay the price for the decision – and that the U.N. should have condemned the attacks on the convoy rather than suspending aid.

...