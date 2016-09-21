Bid to block U.S. arms sale to Saudis faces tough opposition

The U.S. Senate will vote Wednesday on a measure to block the sale of tanks and other military equipment worth $1.15 billion to Saudi Arabia, but the measure is not expected to pass despite lawmakers' growing frustration with the longtime U.S. ally.



The Senate's Republican Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, said Tuesday he would "aggressively" oppose the effort.



Democratic Representative Ted Lieu and Republican Representative Mick Mulvaney introduced companion legislation Tuesday seeking to block the sale in the House of Representatives.



Lieu in August sent a letter signed by 64 lawmakers asking U.S. President Barack Obama to postpone the sale.

...