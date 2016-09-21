UK's May raised concerns over detained aid worker with Iranian leader

British Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday raised concerns about the case of a detained Iranian-British aid worker with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a Downing Street official said.



Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years in prison in Iran on charges that remain secret, her family said earlier this month.



Iran's hardline Revolutionary Guards have accused her of trying to overthrow the country's clerical establishment. The official charges against her have not been made public and the Iranian authorities were not immediately available for comment.

...