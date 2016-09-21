Palestinian court delays ruling on whether to hold local polls

A Palestinian court Wednesday delayed a ruling on whether to hold municipal elections, making it unlikely the first vote since 2006 to include both Fatah and Hamas will be held on time.



Two weeks of campaigning are usually allotted for Palestinian elections and had been set to begin Friday.



Islamist movement Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, boycotted the last Palestinian municipal elections in 2012, but it was due to participate this year.



There has been no Palestinian presidential election since 2005 and Abbas has remained in office despite the expiry of his term.

