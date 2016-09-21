Canadian firm helping Bahrain censor the web: researchers

Researchers have identified a Canadian company at the center of a small Arab nation's online censorship system -- a finding that sits awkwardly with Ottawa officials' public support for digital freedoms.



Citizen Lab Director Ron Deibert said the discovery undermines Canadian leaders' forceful condemnations of online censorship .



Researchers at Citizen Lab said they confirmed the company's role there by scouring Bahrain's internet space for Netsweeper installations and trying to access blocked sites from a server in the country.



Citizen Lab has been tracking Netsweeper's work for years .

...