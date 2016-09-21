Turkey plans more troops for Syria operation: report

Turkey plans to send more ground troops into Syria to capture a key town held by militants, as Ankara seeks to extend its unprecedented military operation against the extremist group, reports said Wednesday.



In the operation that began on Aug. 24, Turkish special forces, tanks and artillery as well as coalition airstrikes have supported Ankara-backed Syrian rebels fighting ISIS extremists.



Turkey says the Syria incursion -- dubbed operation Euphrates Shield -- is needed to ensure permanent security in the border area by eliminating the presence of both ISIS extremists and Kurdish militia fighters.



According to press reports, there are already hundreds of Turkish troops and dozens of Turkish tanks inside Syria.

...