Thirteen detained in Turkey cemetery assassination plot: security sources

Turkish authorities detained 13 people including municipal officials Wednesday on suspicion of trying to assassinate a senior politician by planting explosives at a cemetery where his relatives are buried, security sources said.



Police found 640 kilograms (1,411 pounds) of explosives at a cemetery plot for relatives of Mehdi Eker, deputy chairman of the ruling AK Party and a former agriculture minister, in the largely Kurdish southeastern province of Diyarbakir, they said.



The security sources said the explosives were detected a day before Eker was due to make an annual visit to the cemetery ahead of last week's Eid al-Adha holiday.

