At least 43 killed as boat sinks off Egypt

A boat carrying almost 600 people capsized off Egypt's coast Wednesday, killing at least 43, in the latest disaster among migrants trying to reach Europe.



Officials said 31 bodies had been found: 20 men, 10 women and one child.



The boat had been carrying Egyptian, Sudanese, Eritrean and Somali migrants, officials said.



Some 320 migrants and refugees drowned off the Greek island of Crete in June. Migrants who survived told authorities their boat had set sail from Egypt.



Some 206,400 migrants and refugees have crossed the Mediterranean this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.



Mohammad Nasrawy, an Egyptian fisherman, said he knew seven people on the shipwrecked vessel, two of whom were still missing.

...