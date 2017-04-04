U.N.’s Israeli settlement vote has changed little

Three months after a landmark U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlements, the measure has changed little on the ground and some analysts question whether it ever will.



At the same time, it is among the measures U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has cited in its argument that Israel is being unfairly targeted at the U.N.



Some diplomats see the resolution as increasingly irrelevant, even counterproductive.



Robert Serry, who until 2015 was the U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said that the resolution was effectively stillborn because it came so late in Obama's term.



Had a similar resolution not been vetoed by the Obama administration in 2011, it could have built pressure on Israel, he said.



Alan Baker, a former senior Israeli diplomat and negotiator, said Trump's and Israel's actions had made the resolution less relevant.



On March 24, current U.N. Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov presented the first quarterly report on the resolution.



Serry pointed out that new U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not present the report, and questioned whether it was an attempt to distance himself from the resolution.



One clause in the resolution calls on countries to differentiate between Israel and its settlements.

