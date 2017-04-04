Israel blocking access to Gaza, HRW says

An international human rights group Monday accused Israel of barring foreign researchers from entering the Gaza Strip to document abuses, saying the restrictions call into question Israel's stated commitment to investigating possible rights violations. In a 47-page report, Human Rights Watch accused Israel of "systematically" preventing its researchers from visiting Gaza since 2008, only granting them one exceptional permit last year.



Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2 million people, since Hamas took over the territory in 2007 . Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since then.



Israel has long accused Human Rights Watch of being unfairly biased against it.

