Web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mogul’s case

President Donald Trump fires the prosecutor.



Federal prosecutors Friday raised fresh concerns about a recent trip that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani made to Turkey to consult with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the case.



Oddly, neither is involved in pleading the case in the U.S. District Court, leading prosecutors to wonder if the defense is trying to circumvent the regular judicial process by going above prosecutors' heads.



Giuliani's company has also registered as a foreign agent for Turkey, a trait shared with another of Trump's advisers: Michael Flynn.



There have been no indications Flynn ever lobbied on Zarrab's case.



Flynn's foreign agent filing says his intelligence firm was hired by a company owned by a Turkish businessman close to Erdogan, and conducted research into a Muslim preacher and Erdogan foe who also emerges in Zarrab's case.



Last month Trump fired Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney who launched the case against Zarrab, as part of a purge of Obama-era prosecutors.



For Turkey, the saga is bigger than Zarrab's case.



It contributed to a dramatic falling out between Erdogan – then Turkey's prime minister – and Gulen, whose movement had long been allied with Erdogan's party.

