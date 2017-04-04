From ducks to Dushkas: Gun repair shops in Syria today

For years, Abboud Jan's gun repair shop in the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh catered exclusively to local hunters, but the country's devastating six-year war has changed all that.



Since Syria's conflict began in March 2011, his skills have branched out to include weapons of war.



Now he works on everything from pistols to the widely used Russian DShK heavy machine gun nicknamed the "Dushka".



Freddy, a 31-year-old jeweler wearing a baseball cap, comes in holding a small pistol.



Jan charges between 1,000 and 5,000 Syrian pounds ($2-$10) for basic maintenance work on a pistol.



In another repair shop in the Kurdish-controlled Azizieh neighborhood, 47-year-old Abu Mohammad replaces part of a pistol using rough, grease-stained hands.



Like Jan, he mostly worked on hunting weapons before Syria's conflict began in 2011 .



The constant risk is one reason why Abu Mohammad hopes to find another job and stop repairing guns for good.

...