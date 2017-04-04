Reunion highlights plight of Syria’s lost kids

A last photograph Amina sent her mother before the attempted border crossing in January 2016 shows her smiling warily at the camera, wearing a heavy winter coat and black headscarf and holding Jaafar, a tiny pink baby in yellow romper suit.



But when they tried to cross the frontier a few hours later with dozens of other refugees in a smuggler convoy in northeast Syria, the Turkish border guards who battle Kurdish insurgents there opened fire.



Saleh's account of the ill-fated border crossing comes from them and from what Turkish authorities told the United Nations children's agency UNICEF, she said.



UNICEF told Reuters in March that it had documented the cases of 650 separated children in 2016 alone, but that the likely number of undocumented cases was probably far higher.



Saleh's journey to the orphanage in Mardin was nearly over before it began, a victim to the chaos inflicted by the attempted coup d'etat in Turkey last summer, a day before she was scheduled to fly, which closed all the country's airports.



With her Lebanese visa running out, Saleh only managed to fly to Ankara five days later with a day to spare before she would have been returned to Syria.



It took three months to prepare a DNA test and find a judge who could verify it and give her permission to take home her grandson.

...