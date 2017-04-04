Turkey seeks long jail terms for opposition daily journalists

Turkish prosecutors said Tuesday that they were seeking jail terms of up to 43 years for 19 journalists and employees of the opposition daily Cumhuriyet, in a case that has intensified concerns about press freedom under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The journalists, most of whom have been held in jail for the last five months, are accused of membership in a banned "terror group" and aiding outlawed organisations.



Prosecutors want Sabuncu and Gursel to face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty while the paper's chairman, Akin Atalay, faces up to 43 years, according to the indictment.



According to the P24 press freedom website, there are 141 journalists behind bars in Turkey, most of whom were detained as part of the state of emergency imposed after the failed coup.

...