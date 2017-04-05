Britain, France renew call for Assad to go after Syria chemical attack

Britain and France on Wednesday renewed their call for Syrian President Bashar Assad to go, after a suspected chemical weapons attack by Damascus killed scores of people in a rebel-held area.



Foreign ministers Boris Johnson of Britain and Jean-Marc Ayrault of France spoke during an international conference on Syria, which the European Union convened in Brussels in a bid to shore up stalled peace talks between Assad and his rivals.



The war has raged for more than six years, killing 320,000 people, displacing millions and leaving civilians facing dire humanitarian conditions.



The three countries blamed Assad for the attack.



In condemning Assad, Trump did not say how he would respond.

