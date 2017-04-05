Dutch-Turks start voting in Erdogan referendum

Turkish voters based in The Netherlands started casting early ballots Wednesday in a referendum which could boost President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers, amid an ongoing diplomatic spat between Ankara and Europe.



Polling stations to accommodate some 250,000 eligible Dutch-Turkish voters – most with dual citizenship – opened at 0700 GMT at three venues across the country, officials and news reports said.



Voters in six other European countries, including the largest group of some 1.4 million eligible people in Germany, began casting their ballots last week with a total of around three million allowed to vote in 120 Turkish missions in 57 countries.

...