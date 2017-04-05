Sudan tortured British news crew seized in Darfur: Amnesty

Amnesty International accused the Sudanese authorities on Wednesday of torturing a British journalist and his translator who were seized in war-torn Darfur while investigating suspected chemical attacks by government forces.



The two men were also chained to a tree in North Darfur when they were detained there, Amnesty said, adding the two were later moved to Khartoum's Kober prison.



The journalists' ordeal indicates that the Sudanese authorities have something to hide in Darfur, Amnesty said.



Amnesty said in a September report it had credible evidence of Sudanese government forces repeatedly using chemical weapons in Jebel Marra between January and August 2016 .



At least 300,000 people have since been killed and 2.5 million displaced in Darfur, the UN says.

