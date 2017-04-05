Hamas offers clemency to Israeli 'collaborators' after killing

Hamas has offered "collaborators" with Israel a week to turn themselves in and receive clemency as it investigates the murder of one of its officials in Gaza, which it blames on Israel.



Hamas, which runs Gaza, also tightly restricted access out of the enclave following the March 24 assassination.



Hamas has blamed Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and its "collaborators" for the killing of Mazen Faqha in the Palestinian territory.



Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008 .

...