Palestinian Authority pay cut angers Gaza workers

A decision by the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority to impose pay cuts on its civil servants in Gaza sparked anger among the employees on Wednesday.



The 70,000 PA employees in Hamas-run Gaza are in a bizarre position.



Hamas set up its own parallel administration with 50,000 staff, whose salaries the PA refuses to pay.



Abbas is regularly accused in Gaza of abandoning its two million Palestinians, who have been battered by succesive wars with Israel and crushing poverty and have been under a rigorous Israeli blockade for 10 years.



It has led Fatah members from Gaza to leave the party, with the east Gaza membership quitting as a group and individuals from the central and west Gaza districts also resigning.

...