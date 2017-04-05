Britain to help reform Saudi economy

Britain said Wednesday it would help Saudi Arabia to diversify its oil-dependent economy as British Prime Minister Theresa May visited the Gulf kingdom.



May is visiting the oil-rich kingdom as she seeks to secure investment and trade after Britain officially started a two-year countdown to leave the European Union.



But May has also come under harsh criticism for her visit to the ultra-conservative kingdom.



She has faced calls at home to raise rights issues with the kingdom's leaders, primarily over Britain's arms sales to a Saudi-led military coalition battling Iran-backed rebels in Yemen since March 2015 .



Saudi Arabia has bought more than $5 billion worth of arms from the United States and Britain since then, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute think tank says.

