Trump renews vow to destroy ISIS and save 'civilization'

U.S. President Donald Trump spoeaks as Jordan's King Abdullah listens as they hold a joint news conference in the Rose Garden after their meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Assad calls US forces 'invaders,' but still hopeful on Trump
ISIS militants being killed at level they cannot sustain: UK general
Dunford: US counter-ISIS plan will have global scope
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Assad calls US forces 'invaders,' but still hopeful on Trump
ISIS militants being killed at level they cannot sustain: UK general
Dunford: US counter-ISIS plan will have global scope
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE