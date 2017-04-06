U.S. to take action over Syria chemical attacks if U.N. fails to act

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned Wednesday that the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to act.



Elsewhere, President Donald Trump declared the deadly attack, which killed at least 86 people in rebel-held Idlib province, crossed "many, many lines" and abruptly transformed his thinking about Syrian President Bashar Assad. Still, he pointedly refused to say what action the U.S. might take in response.



Only days earlier members of Trump's administration had said Assad's ouster was no longer a U.S. priority, drawing outrage from Assad critics in the U.S. and abroad.



The resolution drafted by the U.S., Britain and France would condemn the use of chemical weapons in Syria, especially Tuesday, "in the strongest terms" and back an investigation by the international chemical weapons watchdog, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.



It stresses that the Syrian government, under previous Security Council resolutions, is obligated to provide OPCW investigators and a U.N.-OPCW team charged with assessing blame for chemical attacks with information on all flight plans and air operations on April 4 and the names of commanders of any helicopter squadrons.

...