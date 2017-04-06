East Libyan forces target rivals' air base in central desert region

East Libyan forces said Wednesday they had carried out airstrikes and a ground attack on an air base controlled by rivals from the western city of Misrata, prompting a pledge of retaliation from the government in Tripoli.



Tamanhent air base, near the city of Sabha, is on a frontline between loose armed alliances based in eastern and western Libya that have been vying for power in an on-off conflict since 2014 .



It has failed to win endorsement from factions in the east, who are aligned with LNA commander Khalifa Haftar.

...