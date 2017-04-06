Assad tells paper he sees no "option except victory" in Syria

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said there is no "option except victory" in the country's civil war in an interview published Thursday, saying the government could not reach "results" with opposition groups that attended recent peace talks.



The interview with Croatian newspaper Vecernji List appeared to have been conducted before U.S. President Donald Trump accused Assad of crossing "many, many lines" with a poison gas attack Tuesday.



Assad was not asked about the chemical attack in the northwestern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, a text of the interview published by the Syrian state news agency SANA showed.



More than six years into the Syrian conflict, Assad appears militarily unassailable in the areas of western Syria where he has shored up his rule with decisive help from the Russian military and Iranian-backed militias from across the region.

