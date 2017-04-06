Israel says Assad ordered 'chemical attack'

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Thursday he was "100 percent sure" Syrian President Bashar Assad ordered a suspected chemical attack this week that provoked international outrage.



Israel has sought to avoid being dragged into the six-year Syrian conflict, but has acknowledged carrying out strikes to stop advanced weapons deliveries to Hezbollah, with whom it fought a devastating war in 2006 .



Syria and Israel remain officially at war, though the border was quiet for decades until Syria's civil war began in 2011 .



Assad is supported by Israel's enemies Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

