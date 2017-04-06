Libya coastguard clashes with suspected smugglers, four killed: spokesman

Four suspected migrant smugglers were killed in an exchange of fire with the Libyan coastguard off western Libya Thursday, spokesman Ayoub Qassem said.



Qassem said a German journalist travelling on the coastguard boat was injured in the clash, which he said started when the coastguards tried to apprehend heavily armed gunmen stationed near a migrant boat.



Libya's coastguard, parts of which are now receiving European Union training, occasionally intercepts migrant boats and returns them to Libya.

