Iranian conservative cleric to run in May's presidential vote: IRNA



A bloc of conservative Iranian political parties has nominated a powerful cleric as their candidate to run in next month's presidential election to try to unseat the moderate Hassan Rouhani, Iran's state news agency IRNA said.



Seeking to regain the presidency by stopping Rouhani winning a second four-year term, Iran's powerful hardliners have been gearing up for a showdown in the May 19 vote.



Rouhani won the presidency in 2013, with the backing of mainly of young people and women.

...