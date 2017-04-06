UN's Egeland welcomes US interest in Syria, hopes for 'watershed'

Renewed U.S. interest in the Syrian war is welcome if it leads to a fresh U.S.-Russian push for a political solution, U.N. humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said on Thursday after a weekly Syria humanitarian meeting.



The U.N. wants the Syrian government to give the green light for aid convoys to supply 1 million civilians who are under siege or trapped in areas that are hard to reach with aid. It had approved only a third of the requests in full, and only conditionally approved another 40 percent, Egeland said.



Egeland said the battle was moving but it was not stopping.

...