Over 500 wounded in Syria attack, 27 children killed: UNICEF

In this photo taken on late Tuesday, April 4, 2017 and made available Wednesday, April 5, Turkish medics check a victim of alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syrian city of Idlib, at a local hospital in Reyhanli, Hatay, Turkey. (IHA via AP)
Turkey says chemical weapons used in Syria attack
UN Security Council meets on suspected Syria chemical attack
86 dead in suspected Syria chemical attack: new toll
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Turkey says chemical weapons used in Syria attack
UN Security Council meets on suspected Syria chemical attack
86 dead in suspected Syria chemical attack: new toll
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE