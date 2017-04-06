Europe a 'rotting continent', says Turkey's Erdogan

Europe is a "rotting continent" and the "center of Nazism", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday in his latest withering attack on the European Union in the campaign ahead of a crucial referendum.



Erdogan has repeatedly lashed out at the EU after some member states blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies ahead of the April 16 referendum on expanding the president's powers.



Erdogan has repeatedly said he will sign any bill passed by parliament to bring back capital punishment, a move that would effectively end Turkey's EU bid.

...