Christians hope for an 'open Jerusalem' for Easter

Christians in Jerusalem said Thursday that they are hoping for an "open Jerusalem" ahead of Passover and Easter celebrations in the city.



Palestinian Christians from the West Bank and Gaza receive special permits to enter Jerusalem for Easter, where the traditional sites of Christ's crucifixion and resurrection are located in the Israeli-occupied east of the city.



In 1980, the Jewish state annexed east Jerusalem in an act never recognized by the international community.



Israel says the whole city is its united capital, while the Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.



Sites holy to Christians, Muslims and Jews are on the east side, under Israeli control.

