FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2016 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. wait to speak during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. The two senators are calling on President Donald Trump to take out Syria's air force in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people. More than two dozen of the dead were children. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)