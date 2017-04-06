Egypt professor faces possible dismissal over dancing video

An Egyptian professor could face dismissal over a video posted on Facebook showing her belly dancing on her rooftop, which sparked an investigation by her college in the Red Sea port city of Suez.



In the video, which was later shared widely online, Mona Prince was not wearing the kind of revealing outfit normally worn by belly dancers, but rather a loose and modest gown. However, many on social media viewed the English literature professor's behavior as unbecoming of a university teacher.



Prince was already in trouble with the Suez University before the video surfaced.

...