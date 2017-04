Palestinian members of Hamas security forces stand at a security checkpoint in Gaza City on April 5, 2017. Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, has tightly restricted access out of the enclave following the March 24, 2017 assassination of one of its officials Mazen Faqha, despite calls from NGOs and human rights groups to lift the restrictive measures which stopped male patients aged from 15 to 45 from using the territory's sole crossing for people to enter Israel to receive medical treatment. / AF