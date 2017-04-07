With Gaza health care faltering, patients turn to Israel

For many patients suffering from life-threatening diseases in the Gaza Strip, treatment in neighboring Israel or the occupied West Bank is a much sought-after option.



But Israel tightly restricts Palestinian passage from the Gaza Strip, one of its bitterest enemies.



Gaza, an enclave of 2 million Palestinians ruled by the Hamas movement, suffers from a chronic shortage of hospital beds, medical equipment and specialist physicians, says Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry.



Egypt, Gaza's neighbor to the south, is an option for those seeking medical checks, not urgent surgery, and patients who are barred from entering Israel.



Treatment for an estimated 6,000 cerebral palsy patients poses a particular problem.

...