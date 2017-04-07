Iranian religious figure to run in presidential vote

Seeking to regain the presidency by stopping Rouhani winning a second four-year term, Iran's powerful hard-liners have been gearing up for a showdown in the May 19 vote.



Raisi is part of a shortlist of five presidential candidates – that includes Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf who came second to Rouhani in 2013 – announced by Iran's conservatives.



Rouhani won the presidency with the backing of mainly young people and women. He promised to bring Iran out of its international isolation and create a freer society.

...