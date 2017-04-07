Turkey planning new operation against PKK in northern Iraq: report

Turkey is planning in the next weeks to launch a new cross-border military incursion to oust the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) from the Sinjar region of northern Iraq, a report said Thursday.



It said the aim of the operation would be to cut off any contact between Sinjar and the Qandil mountain area in Iraq to the further north, where the PKK has its main rear bases.



The incursion would also prevent cooperation between the PKK in Iraq and Kurdish militia in Syria that Ankara accuses of being the Syrian wing of the PKK.

...