Kurds re-energize referendum plan for post-Daesh Iraq

Iraq's Kurds plan to hold a referendum on independence this year to press their case for "the best deal" on self-determination once Daesh (ISIS) is defeated, a senior Kurdish official said. The Kurds already run their own autonomous region in northern Iraq and the official, Hoshiyar Zebari, indicated the expected "yes" outcome in a vote wouldn't mean automatically declaring independence.



The Kurds have historical claims over Kirkuk, which is also inhabited by Turkmen and Arabs. Hard-line Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite militias have threatened to expel the Kurds by force from this region and other disputed areas.



Masrour Barzani, head of the KRG's Security Council and son of President Barzani, said in June that Iraq should be divided into three separate entities to prevent further sectarian bloodshed, with a state each given to the Shiites, the Sunnis and the Kurds. The Shiites live mainly in the south, the Sunnis and the Kurds are on opposite corners of the north while the central region around Baghdad is mixed.

