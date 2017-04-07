Chemical attack kills 22 members of a single family

Then Abdel-Hameed Alyousef took them to a mass grave where 22 members of his family were being buried.



More than 80 people, including at least 30 children and 20 women, were killed in the chemical attack on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun early Tuesday, and the toll could still rise. The Alyousef family, one of the town's main clans, was hardest hit.



Another member of the family, Aya Fadl, recalled running from her house with her 20-month-old son in her arms, thinking she could find safety from the toxic gas in the street.



The rockets hit on the edge of North Harah, a district where much of the Alyousef clan lives. Frantically the clan's members and their neighbors fled, running from house to house trying to track down relatives.



The Alyousefs brought their dead to a family member's home that was outside the worst attack area.



Alaa Alyousef said not all homes have been searched for survivors yet.



Tuesday, he and other family members buried the clan's dead in the mass grave.

