Kremlin TV excludes victims from Syria gas attack footage

A deadly poison gas attack in Syria this week led TV news bulletins across the West with images of the victims – children and adults struggling to breathe – front and center. In Russia, it was item 10 of 17 and the victims were not shown.



Russia, a staunch ally of the Syrian government, has its own tragedy to focus on this week – Monday's suspected Islamist bombing of the St. Petersburg metro in which 14 were killed. But the starkly different way Russian media reported the Syrian attack from media elsewhere underlines how far apart the Kremlin and the West remain on Syria, which could doom prospects for a U.S.-Russia detente under new President Donald Trump.



It also shows how rock solid official Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar Assad Russia remains.

