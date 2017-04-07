Turkey calls for Assad's ouster, says supports U.S. missile strike

Turkey Friday welcomed a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian government airbase in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack, calling for a no-fly zone in the country to prevent further bloodshed.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the strike against the Sharyat airbase in Homs, northern Syria, was "a positive response" to the "war crimes" of the government of President Bashar Assad.



U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the military strike on the base in retaliation for what he said was a "very barbaric attack" when dozens were killed early Tuesday in Khan Sheikhun in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

