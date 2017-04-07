China warns of deterioration in Syria with Xi in US

China Friday warned against "further deterioration" of the situation in Syria, just hours after a U.S. airstrike on a Syrian airbase in response to a suspected chemical attack.



The warning came as Xi Jinping met with U.S. President Donald Trump at his Florida resort in Mar-a-Lago, where the Chinese leader had just hours earlier extended an invitation to the billionaire politician to pay a state visit to China later this year, according to the official Xinhua news agency.



The massive strike -- the first direct U.S. action against President Bashar Assad's government and Trump's biggest military decision since taking office -- marked a dramatic escalation in American involvement in Syria's six-year civil war.



Syria's regime has denied any use of chemical weapons and state media Friday described the U.S. strike as an "act of aggression".

...