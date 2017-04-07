Turkey's Erdogan says US attack in Syria 'positive' but not enough

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Friday hailed an attack by the United States on a Syrian air base as a positive development but said it was not enough on its own and "serious steps" were needed to protect the Syrian people.



The United States fired cruise missiles earlier on Friday at a Syrian base from which President Donald Trump said a deadly chemical weapons attack had been launched, marking the first direct U.S. assault on the government of Bashar Assad in six years of civil war.

