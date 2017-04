The U.N. Security Council will meet Friday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the U.S. missile strikes on Syria, U.S. diplomats said.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town that killed 86 people and shocked the world.



Council members will hold an open meeting on Friday and hear a briefing on the U.S. military action, the U.S. mission to the United Nations said.

